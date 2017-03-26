› Home ›
Tech takes series over W. Kentucky
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 04/30/2017 - 12:36am
Harris hurls third complete game
Leader Sports Service
Nate Harris tossed his third complete game of the season and Chase Lunceford drove in four runs as Louisiana Tech) clinched the series with a 7-1 victory over Western Kentucky on Sunday afternoon at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.
The win over the Hilltoppers (13-31, 4-16 C-USA) is the fourth consecutive series won by the Diamond ‘Dogs (29-14, 10-10 C-USA who now sit in a tie for fifth place in Conference USA.
Tech won Friday’s game 6-5.
