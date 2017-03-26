› Home ›
Tech’s Henderson goes 82nd overall to Broncos
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 04/30/2017 - 12:11am
in
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech wide receiver Carlos Henderson realized a dream come true Friday night as the junior was selected in the third round as the 82nd overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos.
In his junior season, Henderson hauled in 82 receptions for 1,535 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns, while also rushing 14 times for 133 yards and two rushing touchdowns. In 2016, he was named one of 10 semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award, which goes to the nation’s top wide receiver. After three seasons, he ended his Bulldog career ranked fifth in school history in receiving yards.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos