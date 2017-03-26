  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Tech’s Henderson goes 82nd overall to Broncos

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 04/30/2017 - 12:11am
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech’s Carlos Henderson became the 74th Bulldog in program history selected in the NFL Draft Friday night as he was selected by the Denver Broncos.

Louisiana Tech wide receiver Carlos Henderson realized a dream come true Friday night as the junior was selected in the third round as the 82nd overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos.

In his junior season, Henderson hauled in 82 receptions for 1,535 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns, while also rushing 14 times for 133 yards and two rushing touchdowns. In 2016, he was named one of 10 semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award, which goes to the nation’s top wide receiver. After three seasons, he ended his Bulldog career ranked fifth in school history in receiving yards.

