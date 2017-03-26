› Home ›
49ers take Taylor in fifth
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 04/30/2017 - 12:09am
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech’s Trent Taylor turns 23 years old today, but the Bulldog receiver enjoyed an early birthday present Saturday as the San Francisco 49ers selected the playmaker as the 177th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
In his fourth and final season with the Bulldogs, Taylor led Louisiana Tech in receiving for the third straight season after catching 136 passes for 1,803 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. Along with teammate Carlos Henderson, Taylor was named one of 10 semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award, which is awarded to the nation’s top wide receiver.
