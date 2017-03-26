  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Cardinals grab GSU’s Williams in third round

T. Scott Boatright
Chad Williams, left, embraces his mother Lisa Rowe Friday night soon after learning he been selected as the 98th pick overall by the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL Draft. Williams and his family watched the draft at his aunt’ home in Zachary.

It was no surprise when Grambling State University wide receiver Chad Williams was selected in this weekend’s NFL Draft.

But it was a bit stunning when the Arizona Cardinals made Williams the 98th pick overall as they selected him in the third round on Friday night.

It was Grambling’s highest draft pick since Jason Hatcher went No. 92 overall to he Dallas Cowboys in the 2006 draft.

The 6-1, 204-pounds Williams bolstered his draft stock during GSU’s Pro Day as he in the low 4.4-second range in the 40-yard dash while also doing 21 reps on the bench press.

