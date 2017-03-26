› Home ›
Cardinals grab GSU’s Williams in third round
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 04/30/2017 - 12:09am
in
T. Scott Boatright
It was no surprise when Grambling State University wide receiver Chad Williams was selected in this weekend’s NFL Draft.
But it was a bit stunning when the Arizona Cardinals made Williams the 98th pick overall as they selected him in the third round on Friday night.
It was Grambling’s highest draft pick since Jason Hatcher went No. 92 overall to he Dallas Cowboys in the 2006 draft.
The 6-1, 204-pounds Williams bolstered his draft stock during GSU’s Pro Day as he in the low 4.4-second range in the 40-yard dash while also doing 21 reps on the bench press.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos