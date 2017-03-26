› Home ›
Bulldogs’ Woods now a Cowboy
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 04/30/2017 - 12:07am
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech safety Xavier Woods got the phone call he has been waiting for Saturday afternoon as the senior was selected in the sixth round as the 191st overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys.
Woods becomes the third Bulldog to be selected in this year’s NFL Draft along with Carlos Henderson (Round 3, Pick 82) and Trent Taylor (Round 5, Pick 177), while this marks the second straight year Tech has had three players drafted into the NFL. Tech now has more NFL draft picks (10) since 2013 than any other team in Conference USA.
