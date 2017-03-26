› Home ›
Join springtime blitz for RHS football tickets
Sun, 04/30/2017
Leader Sports Service
Ruston High School football season tickets will go on sale for a special price during this two week presale period running Monday through May 12.
The cost of a packet of tickets during this time is $40 per packet now.
They will cost $45 when the sales resume in August.
Go to the Ruston High School office between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday-May 12 to reclaim season tickets or to purchase new ones.
Ticket packets include the jamboree at The Bayou Jamb and five home games.
For more information call Virginia Rainwater at 255-0807.
