Springtime birds returning to area

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 04/29/2017 - 10:33pm
Glynn Harris
Top: Above left: Rose-breasted grosbeaks, male on the left and female on the right, are stopping off briefly in this area as they make their way northward where they’ll nest and rear their young. Bottom: A beautiful male painted bunting such as this one was observed on a Ruston bird feeder this week.

Ruston’s Martha Miller posted photos on Facebook last week that caused two emotions in me. One, I was excited for her and husband, Rev. B.K. Two, I was a bit jealous.

The photos that triggered these responses on my part had to do with a visitor she had to her back yard bird feeders. A beautiful male painted bunting appeared on the Miller’s bird feeder and she was able to snap a few photos of the special visitation. This bird is arrayed in a kaleidoscope of red, blue with a chartreuse patch on the upper back while the female is bright green in color.

