Diamond ’Dogs to host Western Kentucky
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/28/2017 - 11:38am
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech will host Western Kentucky for three games beginning at 6 p.m. today at J.C. Love Field.
Tech last took the field nearly a week ago when the Bulldogs took two-of-three games from UAB over the weekend, powered by a six-run bottom of the eighth in the series finale on Sunday evening. This past week, marked the first without a midweek game scheduled.
