Lady Techsters softball team to host North Texas

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/28/2017 - 11:37am
Leader Sports Service

The top two teams in the West Division of Conference USA meet this weekend when Louisiana Tech hosts North Texas in a three-game series at the Lady Techster Softball Complex.

Tech (30-18, 13-5 C-USA) and North Texas (24-24, 11-10 C-USA) play a doubleheader set for 1 p.m. Saturday and a single game set for 1 p.m. Sunday.

It will be Senior Day Weekend as catcher Natalie Moran, infielder Jessica Ball, outfielder Tori Charters and infielder Pauline Tufi will all be honored on the field prior to Sunday’s first pitch.

