Cougars roar past St. Martin’s, 10-3
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/28/2017 - 11:35am
in
T. Scott Boatright
Cedar Creek’s Jace Moss and Aaron Clark led the way with three hits each Thursday as the Cougars roared past St. Martin Episcopal 10-3 in Division IV prep baseball playoff action at Cougars Field.
The second-seeded Cougars totaled 12 hits in the contest, including a pair of home runs, en route to the opening round victory.
