Cougars roar past St. Martin’s, 10-3

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/28/2017 - 11:35am
T. Scott Boatright
Leader photo by T. SCOTT BOATRIGHT - Cedar Creek’s Books Auger (19) heads for a celebration at home plate after his two-run homer Thursday during the Cougars’ 10-3 Division IV playoff victory over St. Martin’s Episcopal.

Cedar Creek’s Jace Moss and Aaron Clark led the way with three hits each Thursday as the Cougars roared past St. Martin Episcopal 10-3 in Division IV prep baseball playoff action at Cougars Field.

The second-seeded Cougars totaled 12 hits in the contest, including a pair of home runs, en route to the opening round victory.

