Lady Cougars set for semifinals
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 04/27/2017 - 11:22am
Anna Larr Roberson and the Cedar Creek Lady Cougars will take on Hanson Memorial at 2:30 p.m. today in quarterfinal action of the Division IV softball playoffs at Frasch Park in Sulphur.
