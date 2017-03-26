  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Cougars to begin playoffs

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 04/27/2017 - 11:21am
042717 Creek Clark C.jpg
Leader file photo

Aaron Clark (above) and the Cedar Creek Cougars open the Division IV baseball playoffs today with a 4:30 p.m. game against St. Martin. Admission will be $7.

