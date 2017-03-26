› Home ›
Cougars to begin playoffs
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 04/27/2017 - 11:21am
in
Aaron Clark (above) and the Cedar Creek Cougars open the Division IV baseball playoffs today with a 4:30 p.m. game against St. Martin. Admission will be $7.
