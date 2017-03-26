› Home ›
Tech soccer sets fall slate
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 04/27/2017 - 11:18am
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech women’s soccer head coach Kevin Sherry announced the 20-game 2017 fall schedule on Wednesday, highlighted by home matches versus SEC foe Mississippi State as well as the reigning Conference USA regular season and tournament champions in North Texas and Charlotte.
The schedule for Tech will once again be split into 10 non-conference and 10 in conference. The Lady Techsters will have nine total home matches.
