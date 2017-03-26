› Home ›
Techsters add JC All-American Guard
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 04/27/2017 - 11:17am
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech head coach Brooke Stoehr announced Wednesday that Northeastern Oklahoma A&M All-American guard Maria Delgado has signed a national letter of intent to play the next two years for the Lady Techsters.
“It is great to welcome Maria to the Louisiana Tech family,” Stoehr said. “She will bring experience and an ability to create for others as well as score the basketball. Maria comes from a winning program and is a tough competitor. She reached the NJCAA National Tournament under Coach Jim Rowland and has continued to develop during her time in Oklahoma.”
