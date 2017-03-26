› Home ›
G-Men sweep Texas College
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 04/26/2017 - 11:14am
Daniel Barnett (above) turned in a home run for Grambling State Tuesday on a day that saw the Tigers’ bats turn red hot as GSU swept a home doubleheader over Texas College, winning the opener 15-4 and the nightcap 17-0. GSU (17-25, 10-8 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference) will next play host to Texas Southern this weekend in a three-game SWAC series.
