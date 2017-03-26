› Home ›
G-Men to host Texas College
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/25/2017 - 10:30am
Johan Mojica (above) and the Grambling State Tigers will play host to Texas College in a doubleheader set for a 1 p.m. start today at Wilbert Ellis Field.
