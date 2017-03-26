› Home ›
Tech track and field strong at LSU
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/25/2017 - 10:27am
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech Track and Field recorded a number of top 10 marks this weekend as the Bulldogs and Lady Techsters traveled to the southern half of the state to compete in the LSU Alumni Gold Invitational on Saturday.
On the women’s side, Ona Giles finished seventh in the women’s 200-meter dash finals with a time of 24.59, while Elia Nero placed eighth in the women’s 800-meter run with a time of 2:10.61.
Tech’s women also finishing in eighth place in the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 46.61 (Brandi Dobbin, Janiel McDonald, Ona Giles, Morgan White).
