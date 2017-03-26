› Home ›
Bearcats begin Class 5A playoffs today
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/25/2017 - 10:25am
Jonatvious Gray (above) and the Ruston Bearcats will play host to St. Amant at 5 p.m. today in first-round action of the Class 5A baseball playoffs.
