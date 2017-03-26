  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Techsters add CC sharpshooter

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/25/2017 - 10:23am
Taylor Stahly led Hutchinson to 60-6 record over past 2 seasons
Leader Sports Service
Photo courtesy LA Tech Athletics/Hutchinson CC - Taylor Stahly (20) hit 227 3-pointers in two years at Hutchinson Community College.

Louisiana Tech coach Brooke Stoehr announced Monday that Hutchinson Community College guard Taylor Stahly has signed a national letter of intent to play for the Lady Techsters the next two years.

Stahly, who prepped at Newton High School in Kansas, lettered the past two years for coach John Ontjes at Hutchinson Community College, where she led the program to a 60-6 record and back-to-back Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference titles.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

