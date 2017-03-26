› Home ›
Techsters add CC sharpshooter
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/25/2017 - 10:23am
in
Taylor Stahly led Hutchinson to 60-6 record over past 2 seasons
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech coach Brooke Stoehr announced Monday that Hutchinson Community College guard Taylor Stahly has signed a national letter of intent to play for the Lady Techsters the next two years.
Stahly, who prepped at Newton High School in Kansas, lettered the past two years for coach John Ontjes at Hutchinson Community College, where she led the program to a 60-6 record and back-to-back Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference titles.
