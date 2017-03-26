› Home ›
Tech golfers finish 11th at C-USA meet
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/25/2017 - 10:18am
Leader Sports Service
TEXARKANA, Ark. — Louisiana Tech Golf struggled early on Monday and never quite recovered as a team as the Bulldogs ended the 2017 season in 11th place at the Conference USA Men’s Golf Championship at Texarkana Country Club.
Middle Tennessee and Southern Miss were slated to play a one-hole playoff tat 7:30 a.m. today to determine the final match play spot. The winner will face UTEP while Charlotte and North Texas will in the other semifinals match play, with the winners battling for the C-USA team championship.
