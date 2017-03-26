› Home ›
It’s great to ‘root, root’ for the Chicago Cubs
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 04/24/2017 - 11:05am
in
O.K. Davis
In case you missed it, the Chicago Cubs won the World Series in 2016.
A slight joke there, just to see if you’re paying attention
.
And if you are, you will also take note that the joy of being the best baseball team on the planet is still alive with the enthusiasm that blanketed the friendly confines of Wrigley Field last year.
Hey, when you’ve waited 108 years, you are entitled to strain those vocal chords to the max.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos