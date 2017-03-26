  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

It’s great to ‘root, root’ for the Chicago Cubs

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 04/24/2017 - 11:05am
in
O.K. Davis
Davis, Buddy 2015.jpg

In case you missed it, the Chicago Cubs won the World Series in 2016.

A slight joke there, just to see if you’re paying attention
.
And if you are, you will also take note that the joy of being the best baseball team on the planet is still alive with the enthusiasm that blanketed the friendly confines of Wrigley Field last year.

Hey, when you’ve waited 108 years, you are entitled to strain those vocal chords to the max.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share