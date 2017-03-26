› Home ›
Prep baseball brackets set
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 04/24/2017 - 10:59am
T. Scott Boatright
Ruston High School, Cedar Creek School and Choudrant High School will open the high school baseball playoffs at home while Lincoln Prepatory School and Simsboro High School will both start their postseason play on the road.
Ruston is the No. 14 seed in Class 5A and will play host to No. 19 St. Amant at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Cedar Creek is the No. 2 seed in Division IV and will play host to No. 15 St. Martin at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
