Diamond ’Dogs rally past UAB

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 04/24/2017 - 10:58am
Leader Sports Service
Photo by KEN ROBERTSON - Louisiana Tech head coach Lane Burroughs directs Marshall Boggs to round third and head home in Sunday’s win over UAB.

Louisiana Tech scored six runs in the bottom of the eighth, sparked by a three-run home run from Jordan Washam in a 7-4 victory over Alabama-Birmingham that clinched the weekend series.

Jordan Washam and Marshall Boggs both picked up three hits in the win, while Jordan picked up three RBI on one swing of the bat. Boggs’ lone RBI gave LA Tech its first lead of the game.

Raphael Gladu scored two runs and also picked up multiple hits for the second consecutive day.

