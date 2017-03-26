  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Join springtime blitz for RHS football tickets

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 04/22/2017 - 10:43pm
Leader Sports Service
Ruston High School football season tickets will go on sale for a special price during this two week presale period running from May 1 through May 12.

The cost of a packet of tickets during this time is $40 per packet now.

They will cost $45 when the sales resume in August.

Go to the Ruston High School office between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. May 1-12 to reclaim season tickets or to purchase new ones.

Ticket packets include the jamboree at The Bayou Jamb and 5 home games.

For more information call Virginia Rainwater at 255-0807.

