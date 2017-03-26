  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Strikers take RPAR 12U title

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 04/22/2017 - 10:35pm
Submitted photo

The Strikers defeated Barcelona FC 3-1 recently to claim the top spot in the Ruston Parks and Recreation Department’s 12U soccer league. Pictured for the Strikers on the front row (left to right) are Coach Raymanero Owens Jr., Evan Carroll, Courtney Wilson, Lewis Moore. Pictured on the back row are Zachary McMillan, Brennan Youngblood, and Mia Tapia. Not pictured are Marley Doyle, Cayden Barfield and Olivia Smith.

