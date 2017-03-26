› Home ›
Ruston High has nine qualify for state tennis tournament
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 04/22/2017 - 10:34pm
in
T. Scott Boatright
The Ruston High tennis team had nine players qualify for state after a strong showing in regional play last week.
Ruston’s boys doubles team of Daniel Drewett and John Curry took a regional championship while the RHS girls doubles team of Sophie Olsen and Kirby Hennigan reached the semifinals and also qualified for the upcoming state championship tournament in Monroe.
Other Bearcat tennis players qualifying for the state tourney were the boys doubles team of Davis Glen Ellis and Kyler Pesnell, boys single player Noah Borden and girls singles players Connor Nolan and Sydney Brown.
