Bearcats’ McWain earns Class 5A honorable mention

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 04/22/2017 - 10:33pm
Leader Sports Service
Leader file photo - Ruston High School’s Amani McWain (20) averaged 20 points and 10 rebounds as a junior this past season.

Ruston High School junior Amani McWain helped the Lady Bearcats earn their first home basketball playoff game in more than a decade.

McWain (5-8) averaged 20 points and 10 rebounds per game, and those efforts earned her honorable mention on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 5A All-State basketball team.

Destrehan’s Cara Ursin and Scotlandville’s Ja’Vonte Smart, each winners of their respective LHSAA title games last month and each named Outstanding Player of said title games fittingly earned Class 5A Outstanding Player of the Year accolades.

