› Home ›
Choudrant falls in extra innings
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 04/22/2017 - 10:31pm
in
T. Scott Boatright
ZWOLLE — Twelfth-seeded Choudrant High School pushed No. 5 Zwolle to the brink Friday evening before an error in the bottom of the 10th allowed the Lady Hawks to escape with a 5-4 win in Class B softball regional action.
Choudrant jumped in front early, with Olivia Hennen doubling in the first inning to drive in the first run of the game.
The Lady Aggies moved out in front in the top of the eighth inning, but Zwolle evened things up in the bottom half of the stanza, also because of an error by the Lady Aggies.
Raegan Pilgreen and Hennen drove in two runs each to lead Choudrant.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos