No hitter lifts Aggies over Castor
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 04/22/2017 - 10:25pm
T. Scott Boatright
CASTOR — Logan Valley tossed a no-hitter Thursday as Choudrant High School blanked Castor 16-0.
Vallery threw all four innings, recording six strikeouts in the process.
The Aggies took an early leader when Clayton Allen tripled on the first pitch of the contest before opening the scoring barrage on a Logan Smith RBI triple.
Brandon Russell, Allen, Tanner Martin and TJ Craig had had multiple hts for CHS.
while Ruston, Martin and Allen drove in three runs each.
