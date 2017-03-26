› Home ›
Alabama State tops G-Men
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 04/22/2017 - 10:24pm
in
T. Scott Boatright
NEW ORLEANS — Alabama State rallied with a run in the bottom of the ninth Saturday to defeat Grambling State 4-3 in Southwestern Athletic Conference baseball action at Barrow Stadium.
Grambling (15-24, 10-8 SWAC) had tied things up in the top of the ninth when third baseman Wesley Drain scored on a fielder’s choice hit by Johan Mojica.
Issac O’Bear worked the first seven innings on the mound for GSU giving up two runs. Anthony Hernandez picked up the loss for the Tigers.
Drain led GSU offensive, batting two-for-four with one RBI while Travarus Bell went two-for-five with one RBI.
