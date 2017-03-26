› Home ›
Techsters ties record for straight conference wins
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 04/22/2017 - 10:23pm
in
Leader Sports Service
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Louisiana Tech tied the program record with its seventh consecutive regular season conference win with an 8-5 victory over Texas-San Antonio in the first game of a C-USA doubleheader at Roadrunner Field Saturday.
UTSA (18-28, 8-12) snapped the Tech (30-17, 13-4 C-USA) streak in game two, shutting out the Lady Techsters 3-0.
The two teams will play the rubber game of the three-game series at 1 p.m. today at.
Game 1: LA Tech 8, UTSA 5
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos