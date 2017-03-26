› Home ›
Diamond ’Dogs even series with UAB
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 04/22/2017 - 10:21pm
in
T. Scott Boatright
Nate Harris allowed only one run while striking out five Blazers as he helped Louisiana Tech even its Conference USA baseball series Saturday with a 10-2 win over Alabama-Birmingham.
A late rally attempt by the Diamond ’Dogs on Friday wasn’t enough as Tech fell 14-9 to UAB in the series opener.
The rubber game of the series will start at 1 p.m. today at J.C. Love Field and will will be streamed on CUSA.TV and broadcast on ESPN 97.7 FM.
Offensively, Tech (26-14, 7-10 C-USA) was led by Colby Hamilton, who has become the catcher of choice for the Bulldogs when Harris is on the mound.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos