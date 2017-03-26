  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Diamond ’Dogs even series with UAB

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 04/22/2017 - 10:21pm
T. Scott Boatright
042317 Tech Harris C.jpg
Photo by TOM MORRIS/LATechSportsPix.com - Louisiana Tech’s Nate Harris got the start and gave up only one run in seven innings Saturdays to lead the Bulldogs to a 10-2 win over Alabama-Birmingham.

Nate Harris allowed only one run while striking out five Blazers as he helped Louisiana Tech even its Conference USA baseball series Saturday with a 10-2 win over Alabama-Birmingham.

A late rally attempt by the Diamond ’Dogs on Friday wasn’t enough as Tech fell 14-9 to UAB in the series opener.

The rubber game of the series will start at 1 p.m. today at J.C. Love Field and will will be streamed on CUSA.TV and broadcast on ESPN 97.7 FM.

Offensively, Tech (26-14, 7-10 C-USA) was led by Colby Hamilton, who has become the catcher of choice for the Bulldogs when Harris is on the mound.

