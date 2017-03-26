  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Bearcats fall to Live Oak

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 04/22/2017 - 10:18pm
in
RHS falls 3-1 in Class 5A regional softball playoffs
T. Scott Boatright
042317 RHS SB C.jpg
Leader photo by T. SCOTT BOATRIGHT - Ruston softball coach Tim Smith huddled with his players midway through the fourth inning during Friday’s Class 5A softball playoff loss to Live Oak.

The springtime air was rather hot, but Ruston High School’s bats were anything but as the Bearcats took on Live Oak Friday in Class 5A softball regional playoff action at the RHS field.

Live Oak pitcher Lindsey Rizzo limited Ruston to only three hits on the day and the Eagles held off a late rally attempt by the Bearcats for a 3-1 win to move on to the quarterfinals of the 5A playoffs next week at Frasch Park in Sulphur.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share