› Home ›
Bearcats fall to Live Oak
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 04/22/2017 - 10:18pm
in
RHS falls 3-1 in Class 5A regional softball playoffs
T. Scott Boatright
The springtime air was rather hot, but Ruston High School’s bats were anything but as the Bearcats took on Live Oak Friday in Class 5A softball regional playoff action at the RHS field.
Live Oak pitcher Lindsey Rizzo limited Ruston to only three hits on the day and the Eagles held off a late rally attempt by the Bearcats for a 3-1 win to move on to the quarterfinals of the 5A playoffs next week at Frasch Park in Sulphur.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos