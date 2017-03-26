  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Tennis Techsters bounced from C-USA tourney

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/21/2017 - 11:36am
Leader Sports Service
Photo courtesy Conference USA - Louisiana Tech senior Jasmin Britos won in straight sets Thursday.

DENTON, Texas — Just like last year in the first round of the Conference USA Tournament, the Louisiana Tech women’s tennis team found themselves down 2-0 in the match against Charlotte.

Despite reeling off three straight singles wins, the Lady Techsters were not able to complete the comeback again as they fell 4-3 to the 49ers on Thursday morning at the Waranch Tennis Complex.

Tech (12-13) ended up dropping the doubles point to go down early, resulting in a need for four singles victories.

However, the six singles matches split giving the edge to Charlotte (11-9).

