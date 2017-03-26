  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Cougars reach Div. IV quarterfinals

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/21/2017 - 11:34am
Terral blasts pair of two run homers to spark Cedar Creek’s 15-0 win
T. Scott Boatright
Photo by DARRELL JAMES - Cedar Creek’s Mary Terral (19) heads to home plate to celebrate one of her two home runs she hit Thursday in the Cougars’ 15-0 win over Ascension Catholic in four innings.

Ole Miss signee Mary Terral provided the power and the pitching Thursday night as Cedar Creek reached the Division IV softball quarterfinals with a 15-0 over Ascension Catholic in four innings at Cougar Field.

The third-seeded Cougars started slow, going three and out in the bottom of the first before plating one run in the second for an early lead.

It was in the third inning that Cedar Creek broke things open as Mary Terral’s two-run homer put the Cougars up 3-0.

