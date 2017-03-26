› Home ›
Cougars reach Div. IV quarterfinals
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/21/2017 - 11:34am
in
Terral blasts pair of two run homers to spark Cedar Creek’s 15-0 win
T. Scott Boatright
Ole Miss signee Mary Terral provided the power and the pitching Thursday night as Cedar Creek reached the Division IV softball quarterfinals with a 15-0 over Ascension Catholic in four innings at Cougar Field.
The third-seeded Cougars started slow, going three and out in the bottom of the first before plating one run in the second for an early lead.
It was in the third inning that Cedar Creek broke things open as Mary Terral’s two-run homer put the Cougars up 3-0.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos