  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Tennis Techsters set for C-USA tourney

  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 04/20/2017 - 11:13am
in
Leader Sports Service

A new season starts on Thursday for the Louisiana Tech women’s tennis team as they are set to take on Charlotte in the first round of the Conference USA Tournament at 9 a.m. at the Waranch Tennis Complex in Denton, Texas.

Tech (12-12) received the No. 10 seed while Charlotte (10-9) earned the No. 7 seed. It will be a rematch from a year ago when the two teams squared off for the very first time in the opening round of the league tourney.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share