Tennis Techsters set for C-USA tourney
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 04/20/2017 - 11:13am
Leader Sports Service
A new season starts on Thursday for the Louisiana Tech women’s tennis team as they are set to take on Charlotte in the first round of the Conference USA Tournament at 9 a.m. at the Waranch Tennis Complex in Denton, Texas.
Tech (12-12) received the No. 10 seed while Charlotte (10-9) earned the No. 7 seed. It will be a rematch from a year ago when the two teams squared off for the very first time in the opening round of the league tourney.
