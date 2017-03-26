› Home ›
Tech softball topped by Nicholls State, 5-3
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 04/20/2017 - 11:12am
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech left 14 runners on base, committed a pair of costly errors and ran itself out of another inning as the Lady Techsters fell 5-3 to Nicholls State Wednesday night.
Tech (29-16) stranded a season-high 14 runners in the loss, including 10 over the final four innings of action as the Lady Techsters once again lost a mid-week game.
