› Home ›
Diamond ’Dogs power past UALR
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 04/20/2017 - 11:07am
in
Leader Sports Service
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In a game that last nearly four hours, Louisiana Tech railed from an early deficit for the second game in a row to claim a 10-6 victory over Arkansas-Little Rock on Wednesday night at Gary Hogan Field.
Jonathan Washam helped power the offensive effort with a second consecutive three-hit night, while Brent Diaz provided a go-ahead three-run home run. Parker Bates also reached base three times.
Jordan Washam opened the game with a double down the left field line and came around to score on an RBI-ground out from Diaz.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos