Louisiana-Monroe edges past Grambling, 4-3
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 04/19/2017 - 10:58am
Leader Sports Service
GRAMBLING — Louisiana-Monro used a three-run top of the sixth inning to grab the lead for good on Tuesday night as the Warhawks earned a 4-3 victory from Grambling in midweek action.
ULM finished with four extra-base hits in the win, all coming in the top of the sixth frame.
Grambling knotted the game up in the bottom of the fourth with a RBI double from Daniel Barnett after Marshawn Taylor began the frame with a leadoff single of his own.
