Lady Techsters softball to host Nicholls State today
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 04/19/2017 - 10:57am
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech steps out of Conference USA action as the Lady Techsters host Nicholls State at 6 p.m. today at the Lady Techster Softball Complex.
Both teams enter the contest with impressive records. Louisiana Tech is 29-15 on the season, including a 12-3 mark in Conference USA games, while Nicholls State is 27-15, including a 13-5 mark in Southland Conference play.
Tech leads the all-time series 56-20, including winning two straight in the series. The two teams haven’t met since 2013.
