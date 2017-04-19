› Home ›
Diamond ’Dogs take walk-off win over No. 23 McNeese
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 04/19/2017 - 10:56am
in
Leader Sports Service
On Tuesday night, every fan at the Love Shack held their breath as senior second baseman Jordan Washam’s hammered an 0-2 pitch that that thudded of the wall for an RBI double that gave Louisiana Tech an 8-7 walk-off win over No. 23 McNeese State at the Love Shack.
