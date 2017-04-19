  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Lincoln Prep gets ousted

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 04/19/2017 - 10:54am
Marq Mitcham, Special to the Leader
Photo by MARQ MITCHAM - Alexia Perkins (above) picked up Lincoln Preparatory School’s lone hit in Tuesday’s 17-0 Class 1A softball playoff loss at Beekman Charter.

BASTROP — Making school history on two fronts, the Beekman Lady Tigers defeated Lincoln Preparatory School 17-0 Tuesday afternoon in the first round of the Class 1A state softball playoffs. It marked the first time for Beekman to host a postseason event as well as win a playoff game in any sport.

Beekman, the No. 10 seed, will try to achieve another first by advancing to the State Tournament in Sulphur when it travels to No. 7 Delta Charter for a second round matchup. Game time is 5 p.m. Friday in Ferriday, with the winner punching its ticket to the quarterfinals.

