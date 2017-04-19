› Home ›
Lincoln Prep gets ousted
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 04/19/2017 - 10:54am
in
Marq Mitcham, Special to the Leader
BASTROP — Making school history on two fronts, the Beekman Lady Tigers defeated Lincoln Preparatory School 17-0 Tuesday afternoon in the first round of the Class 1A state softball playoffs. It marked the first time for Beekman to host a postseason event as well as win a playoff game in any sport.
Beekman, the No. 10 seed, will try to achieve another first by advancing to the State Tournament in Sulphur when it travels to No. 7 Delta Charter for a second round matchup. Game time is 5 p.m. Friday in Ferriday, with the winner punching its ticket to the quarterfinals.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos