CHS rings up Bell City
Wed, 04/19/2017 - 10:50am
Aggies beat Bell City 10-0 in first round of softball playoffs
T. Scott Boatright
CHOUDRANT -— Sometimes you just need to settle down and take a deep breath.
That was case for the Choudrant High School Aggies Tuesday night, and after doing so they cruised to a 10-0, five-inning victory over Bell City in Class B softball first-round playoff action.
Choudrant jumped out to an early lead on an Olivia Hennen two-run home run in the bottom of the first but struggled at the plate in the second stanza.
So before the start of the bottom of the third inning, CHS coach Joy Thomas circled her troops around her.
