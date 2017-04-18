› Home ›
LHSAA Softball Playoffs: Perfect game propels RHS past Southwood
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/18/2017 - 11:07am
Senior Harlie Robinson (above) pitched a perfect game Monday night, striking out five batters, as Ruston High defeated Southwood 11-0 in first-round action of the Louisiana High School Athletics Association Class 5A softball playoffs. The sixth-seeded Bearcats will next play host to the winner of today’s game between No. 22 Haughton and No. 11 Live Oak on Saturday.
Softball playoff opening games for area teams
Class 5A
No. 6 Ruston 11, No. 27 Southwood 0
Class 1A
No. 23 Lincoln Prep at No. 10 Beekman Charter, 5:30 p.m. today
Class B
