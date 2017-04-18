  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Diamond ’Dogs to host McNeese

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/18/2017 - 11:02am
in
Leader Sports Service

Louisiana Tech Baseball is gearing up for a full week of action as the Diamond ’Dogs are set to play a pair of midweek games against McNeese State and Little Rock.

The week begins with Tech welcoming the McNeese State Cowboys to Ruston for a 6 p.m. first pitch today at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.

The Bulldogs will then travel to Little Rock, Arkansas, at 6 p.m. Wednesday to take on the UALR Trojans at Gary Hogan Field.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share