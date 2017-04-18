  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
CHS baseball teams chops down Forest

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/18/2017 - 11:02am
T. Scott Boatright

The Choudrant High School Aggies heated up late last week to defeat Forest 10-3.

With the game tied at 3-3 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, a Dakota Taylor sacrifice hit put CHS up by one run.

Singles from Clayton Allen and Logan Smith along with a fielder’s choice hit by Joe Craighead plated three runs for Choudrant in the bottom of the seventh inning to put the Aggies up 7-3.
Choudrant totaled nine hits on the day, with Allen, Smith and Daniel Taylor each turning in multiple hits.

T.J. Craig, Smith and Craighead recorded two RBIs each.

