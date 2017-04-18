› Home ›
LA Tech golfers finish second
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/18/2017 - 11:01am
Leader Sports Service
HATTIESBURG, Miss.— Louisiana Tech Golf made it to the finals of the Southern Collegiate Match Play on Saturday before the Bulldogs fell short against South Alabama at the Hattiesburg Country Club.
Louisiana Tech began the day by defeating Conference USA foe Southern Miss, 4-1, in the semifinals to advance and play South Alabama, who topped UL-Lafayette, 4-1, as well. In the championship, South Alabama completed the come-from-behind victory and took the match, 3-2, over LA Tech.
