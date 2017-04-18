  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Tech’s De La Cruz earns C-USA honors

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/18/2017 - 10:58am
in
Soph. league Pitcher of Week
Leader Sports Service
021217 Techsters DeLaCruz C.jpg
Leader file photo Louisiana Tech sophomore pitcher Krystal De La Cruz leads Conference USA with a 1.49 ERA.

Louisiana Tech sophomore Krystal De La Cruz earned this week’s Conference USA Pitcher of the Week award following her performance in the Lady Techsters three-game sweep over UTEP.

De La Cruz posted a 2-0 record on the week with a 0.00 earned run average, picking up a pair of victories over the Miners (who entered the week ranked No. 1 in hitting in league-only games).

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share