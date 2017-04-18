› Home ›
Tech’s De La Cruz earns C-USA honors
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/18/2017 - 10:58am
Soph. league Pitcher of Week
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech sophomore Krystal De La Cruz earned this week’s Conference USA Pitcher of the Week award following her performance in the Lady Techsters three-game sweep over UTEP.
De La Cruz posted a 2-0 record on the week with a 0.00 earned run average, picking up a pair of victories over the Miners (who entered the week ranked No. 1 in hitting in league-only games).
