  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Holtz contract extension is wise move by Tech

  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 04/17/2017 - 11:30am
in
O.K. Davis
Davis, Buddy 2015.jpg

Not so long ago, shortly before Texas-bred Sonny Dykes departed for the liberal turfs of Cal-Berkeley, Louisiana Tech University hired Louis Leo ‘’Skip’’ Holtz, Jr., to guide its football program.

On first review, at least to the inhabitants of Tech Nation, it was yet another bio line in the programs and media guides of an HC with a famous father.

The fourth in a row, in fact, which is likely a record of some sorts.

Holtz followed Jack Bicknell, Jr., Derek Dooley and Sonny Dykes with the well-known pedigree distinction.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share