Softball playoff opening games for high school area teams
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 04/17/2017 - 11:21am
Leader Sports Service
Class 5A
No. 27 Southwood at No. 6 Ruston, 6 p.m. today
Class 1A
No. 23 Lincoln Prep at No. 10 Beekman Charter, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Class B
No. 22 Slaughter Community Charter at No. 11 Simsboro, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday
No. 21 Bell City at No. 12 Choudrant, 6 p.m. Tuesday,
Class C
No. 14 Downsville at No. 3 Georgetown, 4 p.m. Thursday
Division IV
No. 14 Ascension Catholic at No. 3 Cedar Creek, 4 p.m. Thursday
